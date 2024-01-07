Popeye's Vs KFC's Chicken Sandwich: Which Reigns Supreme?

KFC and Popeye's. Popeye's and KFC. Simply put, no other restaurant in the fast food fried chicken game can measure up to the "Louisiana fast!" franchise or the purveyor of the Bluegrass State's most famous culinary export (i.e., Kentucky fried chicken). Of course, while it's common sense to say these two titans of deep-fried poultry are in a class unto themselves — fried chicken-wise, that is — that classification begs the question: which one makes the superior fried chicken sandwich?

Now, given Popeye's fried chicken sandwich has essentially become a piece of modern Americana since its stupefyingly successful 2019 debut, some readers may presume a contest between it and KFC's chicken sandwich is no contest at all. But with more than 25,000 locations worldwide as of January 2024, it's clear the fried chicken chain founded by Colonel Sanders is more than capable of producing a chicken sandwich worthy of taking the crown from Popeye's.

As a leading authority on all matters of the 'tum — like Dev (Aziz Ansari) on "Master of None" — we decided to determine whether KFC or Popeye's makes the better chicken sammy. After conducting a head-to-head taste test of fried chicken sandwiches from both fast food chains (regular and spicy) and analyzing a litany of factors, including flavor, nutrition, and combo meal options, we can say definitively which is better than the other. Keep reading to discover which fried chicken sandwich reigned supreme in the battle between Popeye's and KFC.