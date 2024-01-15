Pear And Gorgonzola Penne Pasta Recipe
When you conjure up thoughts of your favorite pasta dishes, pears might not typically stand out as a key ingredient. But if you're looking to try something new, get ready to surprise yourself with a flavor combination that is sure to blow your mind. This pear and gorgonzola penne pasta recipe is brought to us by Catherine Brookes, and it's the ultimate example of sweet and savory flavors coming together to create something utterly delicious!
Ripe pears and creamy, tangy gorgonzola cheese unite in this simple pasta dish that's both comforting and sophisticated. While the penne cooks to al dente perfection, the magic begins in a pan as the pears are fried in butter until caramelized. Into the pan goes a rich combination of Parmesan and gorgonzola cheeses. The pears lend a natural sweetness, which contrasts amazingly with the bold and tangy notes of gorgonzola. A luxurious sauce unfolds as vegetable broth and heavy cream join the mix, coating the penne and pears to make each forkful of pasta luscious and velvety.
What ingredients will I need for pear and gorgonzola penne pasta?
This recipe is far quicker and simpler than you might expect. Once you've boiled the penne pasta, you'll need to fry some peeled and sliced pears in a little butter. When these are nicely browned, you can make that delicious creamy sauce. For this you'll need some grated Parmesan cheese, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, vegetable broth, heavy cream, and some salt and pepper to taste. Extra gorgonzola cheese in then crumbled on top of the pasta to serve.
Step 1: Boil the pasta
Cook pasta in salted boiling water according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.
Step 2: Slice the pears
Peel and thinly slice the pears.
Step 3: Melt some butter
Melt butter in a large frying pan over medium heat.
Step 4: Fry the pears
Add pears and fry until browned on both sides, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer pears to a dish and set aside.
Step 5: Melt the cheeses with the broth
Add Parmesan, ⅓ cup crumbled gorgonzola, and vegetable broth to the pan. Stir well and bring to a simmer.
Step 6: Add cream
Stir in the cream, salt, and pepper. Simmer for a few minutes until slightly thickened.
Step 7: Sauce up the pasta
Return the pears to the pan along with the cooked pasta, and toss to combine.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Top pasta with the remaining ¼ cup crumbled gorgonzola and extra cracked black pepper, and serve.
What can I serve with pear and gorgonzola pasta?
There are plenty of tasty side options to complement the rich flavors of this dish. One great idea is to serve the pasta alongside a crisp and vibrant side salad featuring arugula, cucumber, and tomatoes and tossed in a light vinaigrette, providing a refreshing contrast to the creamy pasta.
To up the comfort factor, a side of crusty homemade garlic bread is great for soaking up the indulgent sauce, and it pairs perfectly with the pungent cheeses. If you're a meat lover, tossing some fried bacon bits or spicy Italian sausage through the pasta can add another delicious element to complement those sweet caramelized pears. To pack some extra goodness into your meal, steamed green vegetables such as Brussels sprouts, broccoli, or asparagus make an excellent choice. Serve those on the side to create a well rounded and satisfying meal.
How should I store leftover pear and gorgonzola pasta?
This pasta is best served right away, but if you do happen to have leftovers, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you revive it to creamy perfection. Begin by allowing any leftover pasta to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, transfer the pasta to an airtight container, ensuring a tight seal to keep the dish fresh.
Refrigerate the container promptly, placing it in the refrigerator within 2 hours of cooking. Stored properly, your pasta will stay fresh for up to 3-4 days in the refrigerator. When you're ready to enjoy it again, the microwave will work best here. For this method, add your pasta to a bowl and drizzle over a splash of vegetable broth or water. Cover with a plate or lid and microwave until piping hot, then give everything a good stir to redistribute the sauce and revive its luscious texture. We do not recommend freezing this pasta, as this could alter the texture of the dairy ingredients in the dish.
- ½ pound penne pasta
- 2 ripe pears
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ⅓ cup + ¼ cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese, divided
- ½ cup vegetable broth
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
- Salt and pepper, to taste
|Calories per Serving
|980
|Total Fat
|43.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|26.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|117.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|116.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.8 g
|Total Sugars
|22.6 g
|Sodium
|1,092.6 mg
|Protein
|31.9 g