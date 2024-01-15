Pear And Gorgonzola Penne Pasta Recipe

When you conjure up thoughts of your favorite pasta dishes, pears might not typically stand out as a key ingredient. But if you're looking to try something new, get ready to surprise yourself with a flavor combination that is sure to blow your mind. This pear and gorgonzola penne pasta recipe is brought to us by Catherine Brookes, and it's the ultimate example of sweet and savory flavors coming together to create something utterly delicious!

Ripe pears and creamy, tangy gorgonzola cheese unite in this simple pasta dish that's both comforting and sophisticated. While the penne cooks to al dente perfection, the magic begins in a pan as the pears are fried in butter until caramelized. Into the pan goes a rich combination of Parmesan and gorgonzola cheeses. The pears lend a natural sweetness, which contrasts amazingly with the bold and tangy notes of gorgonzola. A luxurious sauce unfolds as vegetable broth and heavy cream join the mix, coating the penne and pears to make each forkful of pasta luscious and velvety.