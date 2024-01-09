What Ever Happened To Dave's NOT Chicken?

In October 2023, Dave's Hot Chicken surprised customers by adding a variation to its famously small menu. Dave's NOT Chicken tenders and sliders have all the same trimmings as Dave's usual offering — with a key difference. Chicken has been replaced with cauliflower, a high-nutrient alternative often used in vegan nuggets. Oregon Live's Sean Meagher visited the restaurant, writing that the cauliflower had a "firm, toothsome" texture that, when combined with Dave's crunchy coating, sounds like a crispy, possibly spicy experience, depending on whether you're a mild or a reaper sort of person.

Initially, this cauliflower alternative was only rolled out to six restaurants in Oregon, with Dave's leaving it up to customers to decide whether or not to expand their new offering (via Pasadena Now). However, for some of us, Oregon is a long way off. That leaves us wondering, was Dave's NOT Chicken a hit in its trial run?