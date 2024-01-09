What Ever Happened To Dave's NOT Chicken?
In October 2023, Dave's Hot Chicken surprised customers by adding a variation to its famously small menu. Dave's NOT Chicken tenders and sliders have all the same trimmings as Dave's usual offering — with a key difference. Chicken has been replaced with cauliflower, a high-nutrient alternative often used in vegan nuggets. Oregon Live's Sean Meagher visited the restaurant, writing that the cauliflower had a "firm, toothsome" texture that, when combined with Dave's crunchy coating, sounds like a crispy, possibly spicy experience, depending on whether you're a mild or a reaper sort of person.
Initially, this cauliflower alternative was only rolled out to six restaurants in Oregon, with Dave's leaving it up to customers to decide whether or not to expand their new offering (via Pasadena Now). However, for some of us, Oregon is a long way off. That leaves us wondering, was Dave's NOT Chicken a hit in its trial run?
Did Dave's NOT Chicken get rolled out nationwide?
The short answer is yes, Dave's NOT Chicken managed to win customers over enough to make it out of Oregon. Based on its online menu, every U.S. branch of Dave's is now offering the alternative, apart from the Tonawanda branch in New York. Sorry, folks. Maybe next time. If the option to sample Dave's version of cauliflower tenders and slides isn't available, there are still plenty of locations you can look to for tasty vegan hot chicken. However, Buffalo Wild Wings may be worth missing since their cauliflower wings don't hit the mark in terms of taste or nutritional value.
Luckily for vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, and flexitarians, chain restaurants are increasingly upping their game by offering tasty alternatives. One advantage is that now more people can sink into a squeaky booth, sip from their favorite soda, and enjoy a nice heap of comfort food.