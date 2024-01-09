Aldi's 7-Layer Dip Flatbread Conveniently Combines Party Food Staples

When it comes to parties, two foods are consistently a hit. The combo of chips and dips is the first classic — this appetizer keeps people lingering around the kitchen as they fill themselves up before the main course. The main course of a party is often pizza, which can please and feed large numbers. It just so happens Aldi has a product that combines the concepts of these two party foods in the form of seven-layer dip toppings on a flatbread pizza base.

Aldi's fans have a sharp eye for new or fascinating products on the shelves, and this one didn't go unnoticed for long. This flatbread, which you can find in the frozen section, sounds just like the sort of thing people would eat at a party. It bakes in 13 to 15 minutes, giving you just enough time to scrap together a few more appetizers to impress your guests or give the house a quick clean before guests arrive. With four servings per container, according to the flatbread's box, a couple of these pizzas could be enough for a main course depending on your party size, or one pizza sliced thinly can make for a fun appetizer. A box of this flatbread goes for around $6.99, though the price may vary by location.