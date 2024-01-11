12 Best Steakhouses In Texas, According To Yelp

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and when it comes to steaks, that couldn't be more true. Having said that, we aren't all that into frequenting popular chain-style steakhouses when visiting the Lone Star state because, after all, Texas has to have a handful of amazing steakhouse restaurants out there that can offer something way better than a national chain restaurant could, right?

Right! We went searching and are happy to report that we've found at least 12 amazing steakhouses for you to try the next time you're in Texas. Pulled from all over the state, we consulted Yelp users to narrow down some of the most popular, reliable, and incredible tasting options to ensure you get your money's worth the next time you go huntin' for good eats in this much-loved southern steak.

So, go ahead and get comfy. We're getting ready to lasso up some of the best steakhouses in Texas, according to Yelp.