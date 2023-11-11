Steakhouse Chains With The Absolute Best Free Bread, According To Customers

Whoever said there's no such thing as a free lunch clearly never tried to make a meal entirely out of steakhouse bread. A basket of complementary rolls or mini loaves is a staple among these higher-end restaurants and can serve as a pretty solid meal all on its own. Many steakhouse chains offer signature bread creations completely free of charge to tide diners over until their meal arrives. Of course, you'll be paying for your meal, which may end up being a pricey affair. Yet, while there may be some embarrassing things you can order at a steakhouse, asking for another helping of the free bread is always a cool move.

No matter how many strict rules you may have to follow at a steakhouse, it all seems worth the extra trouble as soon as the complimentary bread arrives. There are so many takes on steakhouse bread given for free, we thought it would be a good idea to identify which steakhouse chains provide the best table bread and share what makes their creations so delicious. We've assembled our list based on customer reviews, personal opinion, and first-hand experience, developing a proprietary recipe to help you determine which steakhouse chains provide free bread most worth tearing into.