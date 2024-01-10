Blue Moon Vs Non-Alcoholic Blue Moon Review: An Eerie Clone Sans The Boozy Buzz

Why love beer, but why? For starters, we genuinely enjoy the overall flavor profile of, say, a high-quality IPA or a seasonal Oktoberfest (particularly on tap). But there's another, more pertinent reason why we'll rarely turn down a fresh-poured beer served in a frosty mug: inebriation. Whether we're looking for a chill buzz while sipping a couple brewskis during happy hour or hoping to get plastered at a Super Bowl party we're hosting (don't drink and drive, people), the main purpose for consuming beer lies in the alcohol content ... or does it?

Not according to Blue Moon. After all, the brewery recently developed a non-alcoholic version of its uber-popular Belgian White — a Belgian-style wheat ale — to assist folks participating in this year's Dry January. Now, this isn't the first non-alcoholic beer to be released in the U.S., of course, so Blue Moon is hardly breaking the mold. And while we (or, rather, this writer) may not be prone to purchase a six-pack of non-alcoholic Blue Moon apropos of nothing (we like alcohol in moderation; sue us), we were still curious about the latest release from the Molson Coors subsidiary.

How does the non-alcoholic version of Blue Moon's classic beer stand up to the original? Well, after receiving a sample courtesy of Blue Moon, we can answer that question. Without further ado, here's our review (and detailed rundown) of the new non-alcoholic Blue Moon.