The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Costco Foods

Big-box warehouse club Costco is a great place to stock up on healthy foods in bulk. However, for all the great organic and health-conscious foods on Costco shelves, there are enough beguiling junk food options to cancel out even the most wholesome shopping cart loads. And avoiding the unhealthiest Kirkland Signature products isn't as easy as simply cutting processed ingredients and sugary treats off your shopping list. Some of Costco's most artery-clogging grocery items pass themselves off as fairly benign dinner options.

So, how do you identify the unhealthiest Costco foods? Look for items with the most imbalanced macronutrient profiles. Foods with comparatively high levels of saturated fat, sodium, and sugar are obvious offenders, but calorie-dense foods can be equally bad for your waistline regardless of nutritional content. Alternatively, you can simply familiarize yourself with this list of the worst Kirkland-brand foods so you can keep it healthy the next time you shop.