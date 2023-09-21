The Unhealthiest Costco Food Court Orders (No, It's Not The Hot Dog)

There's no getting through a Costco excursion without the temptation of the food court. The aroma alone is enough to start the Pavlovian drool response before you make it to the clerk who checks your receipt on the way out. With so many popular items on the menu, you might find yourself making return trips just to try everything at least once. But that would be inadvisable, considering that many of the options, though undeniably delicious, are also seriously unhealthy. The prices may be tempting compared to fast food outlets, but you also pay a high nutritional tax.

It's no great Costco secret that the food court isn't a health food restaurant. Affordability and flavor are the greatest consideration in this glorified snack bar, not nutrition, restraint, or sensible portion size. But just how unhealthy are some of the things you order, and in what ways do these tasty temptations lead you astray from your fitness goals? Read on before you eat at the Costco food court on your next shopping trip to see which options are the worst and why you might be better off saving your money and eating at home.