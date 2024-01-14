What Lunchtime Looks Like In France

In America, people take lunch breaks that typically last for around 30 minutes to an hour, which is a very quick respite from a busy work day. The shorter your lunch break is, the less time you have to actually make food, so bringing a ready-made, packed lunch to work is the norm. France has a much more leisurely approach to lunch breaks that the locals take very seriously. Instead of a meager hour or less, everyone, including school children, is allotted two full hours to eat and wind down with friends or family. This stems from the country's passion for food and its firm belief that eating lunch slowly is the proper (and only) way to do it.

Everyday from 12 to 2 p.m., shops and businesses in France close their doors and restaurants are flooded with lunchers. The stresses and professionalism tied to one's job are shed in favor of a light-hearted gathering with friends who are keen on keeping work out of conversation topics altogether. A three-course lunch is traditional in France, paired with a glass of wine. This is the biggest meal eaten all day, which accounts for half of the day's total calories eaten, so the two-hour time window allows for a comfortable digestion period as well.

Not only are French workers accustomed to taking a full two hours to enjoy their midday meals, they are required by law to leave their desks to do so.