Coffee is an integral part of many cultures, and the many unique coffee drinks from around the world reflect the different brewing methods and beans. Vietnam's most widely grown bean is robusta, a chocolatey, nutty bean with a dark roast. When robusta beans are brewed with the phin, a traditional metal filter used to make coffee in Vietnam, the bitter and rich outcome pairs well with gentle coconut flavors. This coffee can be frothed to voluminous heights with a hand-held milk frother, Instagram creator @cuppabeans explains. This frothed coffee is perfect for adding an airy dimension to a dairy-free coconut coffee.

When coffee beans are roasted for a long time, as in the case of robusta beans, their structure breaks down, causing more oils to release. These natural oils are beneficial for whipping the coffee into a silky drink. For example, crema, the layer of foam that sits atop a shot of espresso, is formed from water and oil emulsion. Although you won't find crema on phin-filtered coffee, its oils play an essential part in making it smooth and airy when frothed. Cuppabeans puts their spin on this drink by using coconut water instead of the more typical coconut milk, which imparts a natural sweetness, fruitiness, and brightness to the drink.