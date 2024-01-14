The Trick To Creamy, Frothy Coconut Iced Coffee Without Any Dairy
Coconut and coffee have always been a cherished pairing. Coconut water has a natural nuttiness and a subtle fruit flavor that embellishes coffee's earthiness. However, using a non-dairy ingredient like coconut water comes at a cost. Non-dairy coffee lacks the smooth texture and richness that the addition of whole milk provides. Nonetheless, there's a clever trick to achieve thick, frothy coconut coffee without dairy.
The solution for creamy coconut iced coffee lies in a coffee bean and brewing method used in Vietnam. Those who enjoy the strength of Vietnamese coffee may have tried ca phe cot dua. This ice-blended coffee gets its creaminess from a boost of condensed milk. However, for a simpler coconut-water coffee, you need not look far to find a silky answer. Vietnamese coffee, made with dark roasted robusta beans and brewed with a traditional phin filter, can be frothed into a smooth texture that is deceivingly dairy-like.
Vietnamese robusta beans are the key
Coffee is an integral part of many cultures, and the many unique coffee drinks from around the world reflect the different brewing methods and beans. Vietnam's most widely grown bean is robusta, a chocolatey, nutty bean with a dark roast. When robusta beans are brewed with the phin, a traditional metal filter used to make coffee in Vietnam, the bitter and rich outcome pairs well with gentle coconut flavors. This coffee can be frothed to voluminous heights with a hand-held milk frother, Instagram creator @cuppabeans explains. This frothed coffee is perfect for adding an airy dimension to a dairy-free coconut coffee.
When coffee beans are roasted for a long time, as in the case of robusta beans, their structure breaks down, causing more oils to release. These natural oils are beneficial for whipping the coffee into a silky drink. For example, crema, the layer of foam that sits atop a shot of espresso, is formed from water and oil emulsion. Although you won't find crema on phin-filtered coffee, its oils play an essential part in making it smooth and airy when frothed. Cuppabeans puts their spin on this drink by using coconut water instead of the more typical coconut milk, which imparts a natural sweetness, fruitiness, and brightness to the drink.