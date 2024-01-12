Chick-Fil-A Mango Passion Drinks Review: A Refreshing Topical Escape

Nothing says winter like curling up in a comfy chair by a roaring fire with ... a nice cold cup of Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade? That's the vision that Chick-fil-A is trying to sell us, anyway, with the release of its limited-time Mango Passion drink menu. The chain wants you to escape the cold embrace of winter by drinking in the tropical tastes of mango and passion fruit in a variety of refreshing, cold beverages.

Since I've never met a special-edition fast food drink I didn't want to try, I drove through a snowstorm to my nearest Chick-fil-A in order to try the three new drinks on the Mango Passion menu. For your benefit, I'm reporting my findings. For the most part, the beverages were a tasty escape from my chilly surroundings, though I liked some of them more than others. If you're planning to eat at Chick-fil-A soon, keep reading to find out which Mango Passion drinks you should be sipping alongside your chicken sandwich.