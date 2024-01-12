9 Store-Bought Frozen Shrimp To Buy And 4 To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When compared to the shrimp you might score at your favorite restaurant, most of us would agree that shrimp found in the frozen food aisle of the grocery store is a lackluster replacement — and that's putting it mildly. While we all have dreams of store-bought shrimp that take exactly like they would when cooked fresh, the reality is that, deep down inside, we know that getting frozen shrimp to taste just right at home is oftentimes a futile effort.

Thankfully, there's hope, even in the freezer case. We've collected some of the best (and a few of the worst) store-bought frozen shrimp brands and flavors to share with you, along with the consensus concerning how each one cooks up and tastes. We've done all the digging by searching through dozens of reviews, comparing sizing and prices, and giving you the raw details on what everyday people like you really think about shrimp sold in the frozen food aisle.

So, pull up a chair and lend us your ear. We're diving into the frozen shrimp products you should buy and those you should avoid.