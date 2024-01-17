Russet Potatoes Ensure Perfect Texture For Copycat McDonald's Hash Browns

While many hash brown recipes call for loose potatoes -– the better to sop up the yolk from fried eggs -– McDonald's instead caters to a breakfast clientele on the run so its eggs are scrambled to the point of dryness and its hash browns are formed into solid patties. While the latter may seem like something that you could only make in a food lab or factory, it turns out you can actually make a slightly less symmetrical, but nevertheless tasty, DIY version if you're willing to put in the necessary work.

These copycat McDonald's hash browns aren't an exact dupe of the Golden Arches version, since the latter is flavored with beef tallow, but recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison chose to skip adding any beef flavoring. Instead, she boasts that "Our recipe is made with all plant-based ingredients, so it's vegan-friendly," although you can always add a little beef bouillon powder in place of some of the salt if you miss the meaty flavor. If it's the texture you're most concerned about, however, note that russet potatoes are the preferred ones. As Mattison says, "Russet potatoes [are] a starchy variety that would create hash brown patties that were soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside." To give the hash browns even more crunch and firmness, she also mixes a combination of corn and potato flour into the potatoes.