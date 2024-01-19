Here's What A Roundsman Actually Does In A Restaurant Kitchen

For those who've never worked in a busy, high-end restaurant kitchen, a peek inside can reveal what looks like chaos. However, the workforce of commercial kitchens is typically highly structured with clearly defined roles for chefs. Many positions, like the saucier, pastry chef, or grill chef, are self-explanatory. However, one job is a little more general by design — the roundsman.

To truly understand what a roundsman does, it's vital to understand the hierarchy of a restaurant kitchen. The head chef and sous chef are in charge. They supervise a group of more specialized chefs (chefs de parties) who focus on meat, fish, roasted dishes, fried foods, vegetables, and other dishes.

Whether they're out sick or need a few minutes for a bathroom break, occasionally, a chef de partie is overwhelmed with orders or isn't available. This is the roundsman's time to shine. The roundsman (also known as chef de tournant or swing cook) serves as a jack-of-all-trades in the kitchen, stepping in to help when other chefs need relief.