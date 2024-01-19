The Easy Way To Make Extra Decadent Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate is a classic, and while it may seem like an easy recipe, there are many different ways to create a delicious cup. Of course, the most convenient choice is mixing a pack of chocolate powder into hot water. Non-dairy milk alternatives like soy, oat, and coconut milk can be used for a slightly creamier consistency.

However, one way to make hot chocolate even thicker is by heating whole milk instead of water or dairy alternatives. Also, if you want to enhance that decadent chocolate flavor, look for whole chocolate milk at the grocery store. Using it as the base for your hot chocolate will provide that rich, milky texture that froths perfectly, but it will also give you double the chocolate per cup without any additional effort.

Incorporating whole chocolate milk is also a great hack for your DIY version if you prefer to make hot chocolate from scratch with sugar and cocoa powder instead of a packet. Heat your chocolate milk to a simmer and slowly dissolve your dry ingredients. Adding a splash of vanilla or a sprinkle of cinnamon is also a super easy way to add layers of flavor to a simple drink.