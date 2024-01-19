The Easy Way To Make Extra Decadent Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate is a classic, and while it may seem like an easy recipe, there are many different ways to create a delicious cup. Of course, the most convenient choice is mixing a pack of chocolate powder into hot water. Non-dairy milk alternatives like soy, oat, and coconut milk can be used for a slightly creamier consistency.
However, one way to make hot chocolate even thicker is by heating whole milk instead of water or dairy alternatives. Also, if you want to enhance that decadent chocolate flavor, look for whole chocolate milk at the grocery store. Using it as the base for your hot chocolate will provide that rich, milky texture that froths perfectly, but it will also give you double the chocolate per cup without any additional effort.
Incorporating whole chocolate milk is also a great hack for your DIY version if you prefer to make hot chocolate from scratch with sugar and cocoa powder instead of a packet. Heat your chocolate milk to a simmer and slowly dissolve your dry ingredients. Adding a splash of vanilla or a sprinkle of cinnamon is also a super easy way to add layers of flavor to a simple drink.
Hot chocolate is a versatile drink
Another simple trick is to melt an actual chocolate bar into your warmed chocolate milk. While this can be done on the stovetop, it doesn't have to be. Add a few pieces of your favorite dark chocolate to a mug, pour warmed chocolate milk on top, and stir to dissolve. The thick texture recalls the viral French hot chocolate that uses melted chocolate bars. Adding a dollop of whipped cream on top or enjoying a croissant on the side will only enhance those Parisian vibes.
Making an instant pot hot chocolate is another easy way to create multiple servings without hovering over it the whole time. Throwing all of your ingredients into the pot, whether it's a premixed chocolate powder, a chocolate bar, or cocoa powder, sugar, and cinnamon sticks, then pouring in whole chocolate milk will certainly give you a delicious chocolate drink.
Of course, finding the proper ratio of chocolate to milk is subjective and depends on what consistency is right for you. While some Reddit users claim that simply heating cold chocolate milk makes for "the best hot chocolate," others strongly disagree, arguing that the texture is "too thin" and lacks the proper taste. Understandably, if you're looking for a decadent option, more chocolate is the way to go.