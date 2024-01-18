Everything We Know About Gustavo Tosta From Guga Foods

Gustavo Tosta, also known as Guga (a Brazilian nickname for Gustavo) is an incredibly successful YouTube cook. Combined, his three YouTube channels (Guga Foods, Guga, and Sous Vide Everything) have around 9 million subscribers as of this article's publishing date. While he cooks all types of food, his content tends to feature meat most prominently, specifically steak. His combination of mouthwatering recipes and a charming personality has earned him legions of fans, but when it comes to his personal life, he has been quite selective about what he shares.

So who is the real Guga? We've combed through videos, interviews, and books to find out everything we can about YouTube's mysterious master of meat. It turns out that he's had an adventurous life with many twists and turns. His path has led him from Brazil to Miami and from a martial arts dojo to office work to an influencer career. Here's what we were able to discover about Gustavo Tosta.