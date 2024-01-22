The Russian Caviar Heist You Probably Forgot About

Fortunately for both the burglarized businessman and Russian caviar enthusiasts, it was red salmon caviar that was stolen, not the beluga sturgeon variety that is the most expensive caviar in the world. Some exceptionally prized types can be priced at $35,000 or more per kilogram.

Red caviar is much more accessible to ordinary people, and its status as a decadent delicacy is one of the reasons it's commonly found as part of the spread at Russian New Year celebrations. Culturally, many Russians indulge in caviar on New Year's with the belief that it could be a good omen for the months to come.

If you're wondering why caviar is so expensive, the price is due to a combination of rarity and skilled labor costs. The former is especially true for sturgeon, many species of which are threatened or endangered. High-end caviar also needs to be carefully harvested by hand, meaning producers can't take advantage of the cost savings that automation provides for most other food industries. While it may have slipped from the headlines, appreciators of caviar will always remember this high-dollar caper — even if the case has never been solved.