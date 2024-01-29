Buffalo Chicken And Taters Casserole Recipe

Casseroles are a great standby for days when you don't want to spend too much time futzing with dinner, and this easy Buffalo chicken and taters one is no exception. It takes less than 10 minutes of prep time, just over half an hour in the oven, and once it's hot, you'll have an all-in-one meal complete with protein and starch. Okay, so there's no green vegetables unless you count the green onion garnish, but if you take a minute or so to toss a salad, you'll have covered that base, as well.

As recipe developer Feta Topalu describes this casserole, it's "a combination of spicy buffalo sauce, shredded tender chicken, and crispy tater tots," as well as creamy Alfredo sauce (you can use the kind from a jar to save time). She points out, too, that "This recipe is relatively easy to make," explaining that "It has a simple step of layering the ingredients and a straightforward baking process." Not only does the casserole make for what Topalu calls "a comforting meal," but it's one that will be particularly warming in wintertime, not to mention comforting thanks to those crispy tots.