The Rolling Pin Tip That Keeps Chicken From Drying Out

There are countless ways to cook a perfect chicken, from frying to poaching to baking and beyond. When it comes to cooking the bird, everyone seems to have their preferred method for getting the skin nice and crispy while maintaining juicy and succulent meat. One popular method for cooking an entire chicken is to spatchcock the bird, which includes removing the backbone so the bird can lay flat. A rolling pin isn't typically required for this tactic, but thanks to social media, there's a method of preparation that involves spreading butter under the skin using a rolling pin.

Instagram user @appetizing.tv shared a video that showed them stuffing butter under the skin of a flattened, whole chicken. Instead of just using a spoon or their hands, they used a rolling pin to spread the butter out evenly. Once this step was complete, they cooked the entire chicken skin side up before flipping it to continue the process. The rolling pin not only helps evenly distribute the butter, but it also prevents your hands from becoming a buttery mess. Everyone knows that butter is delicious, and when it's slathered on chicken, it not only imparts flavor but keeps the chicken nice and moist.