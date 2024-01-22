4 Cheeses Are Required For Perfect Copycat Trader Joe's Mac And Cheese

If we return for a moment to texture, we'll remember that skimping on the cheddar does not make for a creamy mac and cheese. But are the other three just as important? Goldstein thinks yes. He picked these four cheeses because he wanted to use the "exact cheeses on [the] Trader Joe's box." When it comes to replicating a certain taste, you can't do much better than using identical ingredients.

Goldstein also had some more general recommendations when it comes to whipping up your mac and cheese. Dijon mustard is included in the recipe to provide "an extra tangy background flavor." He also suggests baking the mac and cheese on the middle rack of the oven and covering it with foil to avoid overbaking.

Thanks to Jason Goldstein, we can once again enjoy the old-school Trader Joe's mac and cheese. As he says, "It is simple, fun, and tastes even better as leftovers."