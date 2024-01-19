How Much Alcohol Is In A Standard Bottle Of Beer Vs Wine?

Beer and wine are staples of liquor stores everywhere, but if forced to choose between the two, you may want to consider one simple factor: What are their respective alcohol levels? Judging the different alcohol-by-volume (ABV) percentages of various drinks can be confusing, so let's try to demystify the alcohol content of two of the most popular drinks — beer and wine — with a hopefully simple equation.

First off, you should know that the amount of alcohol in any standard alcoholic drink is around 14 grams. With this in mind, 14 grams of alcohol is the approximate amount found in a garden-variety bottle of beer, as well as a standard glass of wine. Therefore, a bottle of beer is about the same level of "alcoholic" as a glass of wine. Taking into consideration that one bottle of wine contains about five glasses (or "standard drinks"), both five beers or a full bottle of wine would each include around 70 grams of alcohol.