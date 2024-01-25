The Incredible Amount Of Bread Made On Cruises

There are many mysteries about the inner workings of cruise ships, and one of the biggest is the food and the logistics of serving it. When a cruise ship sets sail, it needs to be equipped with plenty of provisions to feed all its passengers for the duration of the trip. Beyond that, cruise ship chefs want to make food that's just as delicious and satisfying as folks want on a special vacation. With cruises showcasing massive buffets, fancy restaurants, and 24/7 food access, many ingredients are vital for ship kitchens. One of the most important is bread. You may be surprised to hear that a lot of that bread is baked at sea.

Cruise ship food staff goes above and beyond to provide fresh meals for its passengers, so many consider baking fresh bread a must. And this means plenty of baking happens to ensure fresh bread is always available. For many cruises, that kitchen staff bakes bread a whopping three times a day.