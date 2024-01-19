What, Exactly, Is The TikTok Egg Boil?
TikTok has given us quite a few food hacks that are total game-changers. However, the new fan-favorite food may surprise you. It's called the TikTok egg boil, and whether you've seen it show up on your For You Page or not, you're not alone if you have absolutely no idea what this snack is. If you like boiled eggs and spices, though, this viral recipe just may change your life.
Gordon Ramsay's yolky ramen egg hack once caused quite a stir on TikTok, so it's no surprise that another spicy boiled egg recipe has taken off on the app. You've probably heard of seafood boils before. Well, the egg boil is the egg version of this classic dish. While various TikTokers prepare their egg boils differently, egg boils are boiled eggs coated in a spicy sauce. It is that simple, which is likely one of the reasons why people have become so fond of the concept. Its taste, texture, and versatility don't hurt either.
Making your own TikTok egg boil
As is frequently true with recipes on TikTok, content creators put different spins on this viral dish. You can make the egg boil in whatever way you'd like to fit your taste. Depending on your preference, you'll want to start with soft or hard-boiled eggs. Then, prepare a sauce with your favorite spices to pour over the top. Most folks sauté butter, chicken or vegetable broth, onions, and garlic and add other spices. Don't be afraid to experiment with different spice combinations to find your go-to.
Once you've perfected your egg boil, you'll probably want to make it all the time, and since it's such a quick and easy snack to whip up, you can. There are lots of different ways to eat it, too. Of course, you can simply snack on your egg boil by itself or pair it with sides. Serve for dinner with rice, potatoes, or fresh bread and butter. You can even cut your eggs into slices and layer on toast. This dish is as versatile as it is simple. Thanks, TikTok!