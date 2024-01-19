What, Exactly, Is The TikTok Egg Boil?

TikTok has given us quite a few food hacks that are total game-changers. However, the new fan-favorite food may surprise you. It's called the TikTok egg boil, and whether you've seen it show up on your For You Page or not, you're not alone if you have absolutely no idea what this snack is. If you like boiled eggs and spices, though, this viral recipe just may change your life.

Gordon Ramsay's yolky ramen egg hack once caused quite a stir on TikTok, so it's no surprise that another spicy boiled egg recipe has taken off on the app. You've probably heard of seafood boils before. Well, the egg boil is the egg version of this classic dish. While various TikTokers prepare their egg boils differently, egg boils are boiled eggs coated in a spicy sauce. It is that simple, which is likely one of the reasons why people have become so fond of the concept. Its taste, texture, and versatility don't hurt either.