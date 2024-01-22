The Best Monte Cristo Sandwiches In The US, According To Foodies

"Oui, Oui," said the French as they devised the Croque Monsieur, a fanciful sammie composed of respectable ingredients like crustless bread, Gruyere cheese, and ham grilled to elegant perfection. "USA, USA," shouted some Southern Californians as they took that very recipe, left on the crust, deep-fried the sandwich, and served it with jam. Uncle Sam's much more cholesterol-inducing version of the Croque Monsieur — renamed the Monte Cristo — became famous in the 1960s with the help of Disneyland eateries Blue Bayou and Tahitian Terrace. Since then, the Monte Cristo has been infused into the fabric of American diners. Its name, the Monte Cristo. Our game? In that same great competitive American spirit, we set out to find the best Monte Cristo sandwiches available with the help of foodies who share their opinions online.

Because we are not Monte Cristo purist snobs (and you better not be either — if you are, you're denying yourself some of the tastiest sammies out there), our list isn't just made up of traditional Monte Cristo sandwiches composed of nothing more than fried ham and cheese, but Monte Cristos covered in powdered sugar, Monte Cristos served grilled, and Monte Cristos powered by French bread — all of them delicious, all of them worthy of a stop on our U.S. tour of the Monte Cristo. So whether traditional or a twist on the classic recipe, these 13 Monte Cristo sandwiches would make those SoCal guys (and you) still proud to be American.