Surströmming: The Fermented Swedish Herring Banned By Several Airlines

There are some foods that really stink — literally. Meanwhile, some of these fetid foods are packaged in such a volatile fashion they're deemed illegal in certain scenarios. Surströmming, for instance, is a traditional Swedish delicacy that involves the months-long fermentation of Baltic Sea herring. The result is an overtly pungent canned fish that has gained notoriety for its distinct aroma, described by some as a musty mix of vinegar, rotting fish, and even soiled diapers.

Like köttbullar, knäckebröd, and smörgåstårta, this fermented fish is a legend within the nation's cuisine and is often considered one of the Swedish foods you need to try before you die. Despite its stifling fragrance, many Swedes wholeheartedly appreciate surströmming for its unique taste and cultural significance. It is even enjoyed at festive gatherings and on special occasions. Perhaps the most shocking aspect of surströmming, though, is that it cannot board aircraft with other luggage.

Perhaps surprisingly, the ban on surströmming by several commercial airlines has very little, if anything, to do with its intense smell. The infamous prohibition stems from the fact that surströmming cans are deemed pressurized goods, which are at risk of expanding and rupturing due to the internal chemical process. Essentially, the buildup of gases during transportation poses a safety hazard, leading to their categorization as potentially explosive materials.