Pour Vermouth In Your Moka Pot For A Strong Coffee Cocktail

Coffee cocktails are a delicious, sophisticated sipping tipple. When you're enjoying the results of crafting an espresso martini cocktail recipe, it's easy to close your eyes and imagine yourself sinking into a leather chair by a crackling fire, inhaling the musty scent of smoke-stained tomes lining oak bookshelves. Luckily for us, it's not difficult to live out that fantasy; at least not the coffee cocktail part. All you need for a strong, at-home coffee cocktail is a moka pot, some vermouth, and a collection of cocktail staples.

Along with being a common ingredient in many classic cocktails you should know how to make, vermouth is also touted as a substitute for cooking wine thanks to both its long shelf life and intriguing taste (herbal if dry and sweet otherwise). By pouring sweet vermouth into the bottom chamber of your moka pot instead of water, you can create a vermouth-infused espresso shot or an espresso-infused vermouth shot, depending on how you look at it. That concoction will work beautifully with any coffee cocktail and add an extra kick of flavor.