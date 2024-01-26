Pour Vermouth In Your Moka Pot For A Strong Coffee Cocktail
Coffee cocktails are a delicious, sophisticated sipping tipple. When you're enjoying the results of crafting an espresso martini cocktail recipe, it's easy to close your eyes and imagine yourself sinking into a leather chair by a crackling fire, inhaling the musty scent of smoke-stained tomes lining oak bookshelves. Luckily for us, it's not difficult to live out that fantasy; at least not the coffee cocktail part. All you need for a strong, at-home coffee cocktail is a moka pot, some vermouth, and a collection of cocktail staples.
Along with being a common ingredient in many classic cocktails you should know how to make, vermouth is also touted as a substitute for cooking wine thanks to both its long shelf life and intriguing taste (herbal if dry and sweet otherwise). By pouring sweet vermouth into the bottom chamber of your moka pot instead of water, you can create a vermouth-infused espresso shot or an espresso-infused vermouth shot, depending on how you look at it. That concoction will work beautifully with any coffee cocktail and add an extra kick of flavor.
Enriching cocktails with a vermouth espresso shot
Since strengthening your coffee cocktails with vermouth is so easy to accomplish, doing so can open up whole new avenues in your mixology repertoire. You can change up an Irish coffee recipe, your preparation process for a calypso, or how you mix up a negroni svegliato (not to be confused with the negroni sbagliato, which is not traditionally made with coffee and swaps gin for sparkling wine).
At the same time, this also means you can start experimenting by adding coffee to other cocktails, particularly those with a rich, dark taste. Rum-based cocktails, such as the dark and stormy, or a whisky-based old-fashioned, would certainly not lose out through the addition of a sweetened shot of boozy espresso.
There's also no reason you can't experiment further by putting different liquors in your moka, such as vodka for an espresso martini or white Russian, white rum for a coffee Mai Tai or Cuba libre, or whatever else may take your fancy.