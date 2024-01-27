The Science Behind Molten Chocolate Lava Cakes

Cooking is an exercise in following intuition. Tasting as we go, we experiment and alter recipes to suit our preferences, adding a touch of this and a dash of that. However, baking is more of a science, requiring exact temperatures and measurements to achieve a specific result. Few oven-baked treats prove this point better than molten chocolate lava cake.

While the rich chocolate cake with a decadent, gooey center can be made in just a few easy steps, there is little room for error. With success relying heavily on chemistry and physics, everything from mixing the batter to the oven temperature to the cooking time has to be just so.

The batter is made by folding together two wet mixtures: One consisting of melted butter and dark chocolate and another made of eggs, additional egg yolks, and sugar. Because the chocolate and butter mixture is warm and the egg and sugar mixture is room temperature, if the former is too hot or added too quickly, you risk denaturing the proteins and prematurely cooking some of the egg. As such, the chocolate and butter mixture should be tempered to around 100 degrees (no hotter than 115 degrees) and stirred into the egg mixture little by little.