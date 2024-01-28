Why Cillian Murphy Gave Up Vegetarianism For Peaky Blinders

Whether you're a "Peaky Blinders" fan, a lover of "Oppenheimer," or you know Cillian Murphy better from one of his other roles, we can all agree on one thing. Murphy puts his all into the characters he plays. So, it's no surprise that Murphy changed his lifestyle to bring his "Peaky Blinders" character, Thomas Shelby, to life. Yet, Murphy went a bit further than others might to transform into the gang leader. He gave up over a decade of vegetarianism.

There are plenty of reasons why people choose to start a vegetarian diet. From questions about the ethics of eating meat to the health benefits of giving it up, many find a vegetarian diet to be the best fit for them. However, Murphy's reasoning was unusual. "I was vegetarian for about 15 years. But it was never a moral decision. It was more that I was worried about getting mad cow disease," Murphy told MR PORTER in a 2017 interview. While rare, mad cow disease, also known as BSE, has no cure, and the best way to prevent it is to avoid eating beef.

Just as there are different reasons to avoid eating meat, there are also several reasons why former vegetarians give it up. As with his reason for becoming a vegetarian, Murphy's reasoning for giving it up is surprising, as well.