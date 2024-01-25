What Are Puna Yams And What Do They Taste Like?

The humble but versatile puna yam isn't that well-known in the U.S., however, if you live in a city with a robust international grocery scene, you may have come across this white yam variety without realizing it. If you find a white yam in a market — assuming the seller didn't just label white sweet potatoes incorrectly, or get their yam varieties mixed up — there's a good chance that you're looking at a puna yam. This variety is one of the most widely grown tubers in West Africa, and they make an interesting substitute for both sweet potatoes and basic potatoes.

Yams have been getting more attention over the past few years as more people learn about why the name "yam" is often misapplied to certain orange tubers like jewel yams — better known as sweet potatoes. It doesn't hurt that other varieties of yams, such as ube, have skyrocketed in popularity in the U.S. and raised the profiles of yams in general. Puna yams may not be sold everywhere right now, but they're worth seeking out if you want a starchy vegetable that acts as a nice base for most other food. We take a look at what puna yams are and what they taste like.