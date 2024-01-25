The Salt-In-Tea Controversy That's Brewing A Storm On The Internet

Everybody's got an opinion when it comes to how to brew the best tea. Yet, one opinion is so divisive that the United States Embassy has gotten involved. Bryn Mawr College chemistry professor, Michelle Francl's new book, "Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea," has gone viral for one unusual hack: adding a pinch of salt to your tea.

A pinch of salt may not seem like enough to spark an all-out tea-based battle, but this is one beverage that folks are very serious about. In her book, Francl uses her knowledge of chemistry to get into the science of tea and determine what makes the perfect cup and what mistakes folks make when brewing tea. Among other details, Francl recommends adding salt to the cup. This sparked plenty of backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter. In fact, a January 24 poll by Sky News asked, "Would you add salt to your tea?" In less than 24 hours, the poll garnered nearly 2,500 votes with a whopping 86.6% saying, "no –- definitely not."

As a result of the backlash, the U.S. Embassy in London took to X to make a statement. The post read, "an American professor's recipe for the 'perfect' cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water," adding,"we want to ensure the good people of the U.K. that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be."