Use A Rimmed Sheet Pan And Aluminum Foil For Extra Crispy Bacon In The Oven

Bacon, baby. Whether you like it crispy, caramelized, or chopped into pancetta cubes, it's beloved enough to inspire a litany of popular fake bacon products. Just reading the word, there's a bankable chance your mouth is watering just thinking about it. When it comes to getting that perfectly crispy bite, the oven may not be the first appliance you think about. However, nothing is stopping you from getting delicious bacon through baking. There are a few things you should consider before cooking your bacon in the oven and which pan you use is absolutely up there.

While any cooking-safe surface will get your bacon from A to B, using a sheet pan is a solid method. This is because, thanks to its raised border, it keeps the grease inside the tray. The benefits of this are twofold: keeping the fat in the tray means the bacon cooks in its own juices and prevents the grease from dripping into your oven. More bacon-y bacon and a less greasy oven sound like a win-win here!