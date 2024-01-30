Kitchen Nightmares Vs Next Level Chef: Which Gordon Ramsay Show Gets Better Ratings?
Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to our screens. From "Kitchen Nightmares", to "Hell's Kitchen", and now to "Next Level Chef", if there's a great food-based reality show there's a chance he's involved with it. Since "Kitchen Nightmares" was renewed in 2023 after a 10-year hiatus, the same year Season 2 of "Next Level Chef" premiered, it's natural that these two shows are being compared with each other as they both feature Ramsay. Are audiences sticking with the familiarity of "Kitchen Nightmares" or has the new format of "Next Level Chef" caught their fancy?
At first glance, it certainly seems like "Next Level Chef" is taking the flowers. The Season 2 premiere broke records, being the highest-rated and most-watched second-season premiere of an unscripted cooking show in history (via Studio Ramsay). Compare that to the Season 8 premiere of "Kitchen Nightmares", which brought only 1.58 million viewers, and it appears to be no contest.
Are more people watching Next Level Chef than Kitchen Nightmares?
A closer look at the viewing figures reveals that it's not quite that simple. "Next Level Chef" may have had a record-breakingly impressive premiere in its second season, but the second episode shows a sheer drop to 1.93 million. It's likely this is because the premiere was on the same channel as the Super Bowl LVII, coming on immediately after it. This will have obviously drawn more people in, particularly folks who may not have typically sought out a show of this nature.
The best way to establish overall performance is to look at the seasons as a whole, and how they interacted with their expected viewership. Discounting the premieres of both, since the premiere of "Next Level Chef" should absolutely be counted as an outlier, and calculating the mean (average) should be a solid indicator. "Kitchen Nightmares" Season 8 had a mean viewership of 1.5 million, whereas "Next Level Chef" Season 2 boasts 1.9 million. This means that, even without the boost of the premiere, "Next Level Chef" is currently enjoying better ratings. When it comes to matching its Ramsay-based counterpart, "Kitchen Nightmares" may need to take on some of the ideas in "Next Level Chef" or take on fan feedback when it comes to what they want to see in future seasons.