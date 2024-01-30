Kitchen Nightmares Vs Next Level Chef: Which Gordon Ramsay Show Gets Better Ratings?

A closer look at the viewing figures reveals that it's not quite that simple. "Next Level Chef" may have had a record-breakingly impressive premiere in its second season, but the second episode shows a sheer drop to 1.93 million. It's likely this is because the premiere was on the same channel as the Super Bowl LVII, coming on immediately after it. This will have obviously drawn more people in, particularly folks who may not have typically sought out a show of this nature.

The best way to establish overall performance is to look at the seasons as a whole, and how they interacted with their expected viewership. Discounting the premieres of both, since the premiere of "Next Level Chef" should absolutely be counted as an outlier, and calculating the mean (average) should be a solid indicator. "Kitchen Nightmares" Season 8 had a mean viewership of 1.5 million, whereas "Next Level Chef" Season 2 boasts 1.9 million. This means that, even without the boost of the premiere, "Next Level Chef" is currently enjoying better ratings. When it comes to matching its Ramsay-based counterpart, "Kitchen Nightmares" may need to take on some of the ideas in "Next Level Chef" or take on fan feedback when it comes to what they want to see in future seasons.