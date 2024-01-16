What Fans Of Kitchen Nightmares Hope To See In Future Seasons

"Kitchen Nightmares" has been a reality show staple since 2007 in the U.S., so much so that fans were left wondering why it was canceled in 2014, only to be brought back a decade later. Whether we are watching chef Gordon Ramsay loudly proclaim someone "a donkey" for their ineptitude, spit particularly vile food into a napkin, or wave rancid chicken around a dirty kitchen, we're hooked.

With speculation ongoing as to whether or not we'll get new episodes in 2024, folks are pondering what a new season of the show would be like. Reddit user ExoticShock took to the KitchenNightmares Subreddit, asking fans what they would like to see in a new season.

Responses from users unearthed several major themes, with the most frequently mentioned requests being the return of the narrator and more locations. However, the overwhelming desire among users is for the show to be more like its U.K. counterpart in future seasons.