Does Dunkin' Make Its Doughnuts In Store?

When you're enjoying that delicious chocolate-frosted or jelly doughnut from your local Dunkin' location, do you ever think about where it came from? If so, you're not alone. With the many shortcuts found at most fast-food joints, it's reasonable to wonder whether Dunkin' is actually making their baked goods in-house. But it turns out the answer is a little more complicated.

Just about all Dunkin' restaurants are franchises, meaning they're owned by individual businesspeople who have a good deal of latitude over how they operate. Among the choices they can make are three distinct options for where to get their doughnuts and other baked goods. In a TikTok, franchisee Amir Mohamed described them, starting with the most obvious option: baking in-store.

Alternatively, stores or franchisees operating in the same area can build or contract with a central commercial kitchen, often called a CML (central manufacturing location). These facilities can take advantage of the financial and efficiency benefits of making larger batches of doughnuts on specialized equipment, with fresh products delivered to individual Dunkin' stores every morning.