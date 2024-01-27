We Finally Know Why Gnomes Hold A Special Place In Martha Stewart's Heart

Gnomes are cute, we admit, but Martha Stewart might be fonder of them than the average person. While they are often seen as garden decorations, Stewart's line of products includes Christmas, Halloween, Easter, and even Super Bowl gnomes. So what is it about these woodland creatures that she is drawn to? It may have something to do with a career breakthrough that allowed her to transition from being a caterer to a full-fledged businesswoman. It happened thanks in part to her husband and the release of a popular book called "The Secret Book of Gnomes."

"Andy Stewart is in the late 70s CEO of Abrams Press, and Abrams has kind of a surprise blockbuster in the form of an illustrated book about gnomes, like the European creatures," design historian Sarah Archer said in Episode 1 of "The Many Lives of Martha Stewart." "This is hugely popular, it was a bit of a shock to everybody, and there's a big party that Martha caters." Stewart went all out, baking hundreds of gnome cookies, and all the staff dressed as magical creatures. One guest, head of Crown Publishing Alan Mirken, was delighted.

"I asked Andy who his caterer was and out came this little pixie with cornrows in her hair, a little blond pixie over here. And Andy says, "This is my wife, would you like to meet her?" And fortunately, I was smart enough to say, "Would you like to do a book, Martha?'" recalled Alan Mirken.