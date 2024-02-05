Honey Mustard Salmon And Orzo Bake Recipe

Getting in a few servings of fish a week doesn't have to be a chore. Although properly cooking salmon requires some precision, it can be just as straightforward as other popular proteins, and a fun variation on the usual doesn't hurt either. Case in point, recipe developer Erin Johnson shares this honey mustard salmon and orzo bake that piles a meal's worth of ingredients into a baking dish. Not only does that mean fewer dishes, but it also makes it an easy dinner to prepare — no need to plan multiple side dishes and starches.

Johnson agrees and points out, "While there are several components to this recipe, they are all very easy and come together to elevate your dinner to feel special." Honey mustard salmon might be pretty common, but combining the glaze with a crunchy pretzel and panko crumb topping instantly boosts it up a notch. As for the savory orzo, it develops a tender consistency and a rich flavor after cooking in stock and cream, along with herbs de Provence, umami mushrooms, and onion. Even if you aren't the biggest fish fan, you'll want to keep the orzo recipe at hand to pair with other proteins — it's one of Johnson's favorite dishes.