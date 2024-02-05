Honey Mustard Salmon And Orzo Bake Recipe
Getting in a few servings of fish a week doesn't have to be a chore. Although properly cooking salmon requires some precision, it can be just as straightforward as other popular proteins, and a fun variation on the usual doesn't hurt either. Case in point, recipe developer Erin Johnson shares this honey mustard salmon and orzo bake that piles a meal's worth of ingredients into a baking dish. Not only does that mean fewer dishes, but it also makes it an easy dinner to prepare — no need to plan multiple side dishes and starches.
Johnson agrees and points out, "While there are several components to this recipe, they are all very easy and come together to elevate your dinner to feel special." Honey mustard salmon might be pretty common, but combining the glaze with a crunchy pretzel and panko crumb topping instantly boosts it up a notch. As for the savory orzo, it develops a tender consistency and a rich flavor after cooking in stock and cream, along with herbs de Provence, umami mushrooms, and onion. Even if you aren't the biggest fish fan, you'll want to keep the orzo recipe at hand to pair with other proteins — it's one of Johnson's favorite dishes.
Gather the ingredients for this honey mustard salmon and orzo bake
For this recipe, you'll need butter, an onion, mushrooms, salt, ground pepper, herbs de Provence, stone ground mustard, and honey. Johnson notes, "I like to use stone ground mustard because I like the texture but you can substitute Dijon if that's what you have on hand." Next, get salmon fillets, uncooked orzo, chicken stock, heavy cream, chopped pretzels, and panko breadcrumbs. "While I used skinless salmon, you can use skin-on salmon if that is your preference," Johnson comments.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prep pan with butter and vegetables
Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and add 1 tablespoon of butter, the chopped onion, and the sliced mushrooms.
Step 3: Season and bake
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs de Provence and then bake for 10 minutes.
Step 4: Make honey mustard sauce
While the vegetables are cooking, mix together the mustard and honey.
Step 5: Coat fish
Spread the honey mustard over the salmon and refrigerate.
Step 6: Add orzo and stock
Remove the baking dish from the oven and add the orzo and chicken stock. Bake for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Make pretzel panko mixture
Meanwhile, combine the pretzels and panko. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and then add to the pretzel mixture, stirring until well combined.
Step 8: Add cream
Remove the baking dish from the oven and add the heavy cream. Stir well.
Step 9: Place salmon on top
Place the salmon fillets in the baking dish.
Step 10: Coat the fish
Spoon the pretzel mixture over the salmon, creating a mound.
Step 11: Bake and serve
Bake for 15 minutes and then serve warm.
How should you store and reheat leftover salmon and orzo bake?
If you end up with leftovers, transfer the orzo and salmon to a container and let the contents cool completely before sealing it shut. Avoid trapping heat inside or else the condensation will soften the pretzel topping. Johnson advises, "This keeps in the fridge for up to 2 days."
As for heating leftovers, the goal is to revive the topping to its former crunchy glory. For this reason, Johnnon instructs, "Reheat in the air fryer to preserve some of the crunch from the pretzel topping." If you haven't yet jumped on the air fryer bandwagon, she suggests opting for the oven. Just transfer the contents into an oven-safe dish and reheat until everything is warmed through. Err on the side of caution and take the food out when it's just warm to avoid drying out the salmon entirely. "You could use a microwave, but it will cause the pretzel crust to be soggy," she notes.
How else can you serve the orzo?
When you find a flavorful grain dish, it's natural to want to start serving it with everything. Johnson agrees and shares, "This orzo is one of my absolute favorite recipes and can be used with a variety of dishes. Once you make it, you'll want to add it to your dinner rotation." She describes, "The flavor and creaminess of this orzo is incredible and the preparation in the oven makes it simple to prepare." Unlike other grains that need to be watched or regularly stirred on the stovetop, it comes together with very little effort.
This creamy mushroom orzo works well with bold flavors like honey mustard salmon and a crunchy pretzel topping since the ingredients are mild and easy to complement. However, it would pair just as well with plain salmon fillets or another type of fish. "I like to make this to pair with rotisserie chicken but it goes well with almost anything," Johnson comments. You don't have to choose a meat protein either; add a scoop of orzo to beans or grilled tofu for a complete meal.
- 3 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 onion, chopped
- 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 teaspoon herbs de Provence
- 3 tablespoons stone ground mustard
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets
- 8 ounces uncooked orzo
- 1 ½ cups chicken stock
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup chopped pretzels
- ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and add 1 tablespoon of butter, the chopped onion, and the sliced mushrooms.
- Season with salt, pepper, and herbs de Provence and then bake for 10 minutes.
- While the vegetables are cooking, mix together the mustard and honey.
- Spread the honey mustard over the salmon and refrigerate.
- Remove the baking dish from the oven and add the orzo and chicken stock. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine the pretzels and panko. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and then add to the pretzel mixture, stirring until well combined.
- Remove the baking dish from the oven and add the heavy cream. Stir well.
- Place the salmon fillets in the baking dish.
- Spoon the pretzel mixture over the salmon, creating a mound.
- Bake for 15 minutes and then serve warm.
|Calories per Serving
|826
|Total Fat
|35.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|110.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|86.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|15.7 g
|Sodium
|854.4 mg
|Protein
|40.0 g