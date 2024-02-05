Recipes Main Ingredients Fish and Seafood Recipes

Honey Mustard Salmon And Orzo Bake Recipe

orzo with honey mustard salmon Erin Johnson/Mashed
By Erin Johnson and Mashed Staff/

Getting in a few servings of fish a week doesn't have to be a chore. Although properly cooking salmon requires some precision, it can be just as straightforward as other popular proteins, and a fun variation on the usual doesn't hurt either. Case in point, recipe developer Erin Johnson shares this honey mustard salmon and orzo bake that piles a meal's worth of ingredients into a baking dish. Not only does that mean fewer dishes, but it also makes it an easy dinner to prepare — no need to plan multiple side dishes and starches.

Johnson agrees and points out, "While there are several components to this recipe, they are all very easy and come together to elevate your dinner to feel special." Honey mustard salmon might be pretty common, but combining the glaze with a crunchy pretzel and panko crumb topping instantly boosts it up a notch. As for the savory orzo, it develops a tender consistency and a rich flavor after cooking in stock and cream, along with herbs de Provence, umami mushrooms, and onion. Even if you aren't the biggest fish fan, you'll want to keep the orzo recipe at hand to pair with other proteins — it's one of Johnson's favorite dishes.

Gather the ingredients for this honey mustard salmon and orzo bake

honey mustard salmon orzo ingredients Erin Johnson/Mashed

For this recipe, you'll need butter, an onion, mushrooms, salt, ground pepper, herbs de Provence, stone ground mustard, and honey. Johnson notes, "I like to use stone ground mustard because I like the texture but you can substitute Dijon if that's what you have on hand." Next, get salmon fillets, uncooked orzo, chicken stock, heavy cream, chopped pretzels, and panko breadcrumbs. "While I used skinless salmon, you can use skin-on salmon if that is your preference," Johnson comments.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven preheat setting display Erin Johnson/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Prep pan with butter and vegetables

baking dish onions mushrooms Erin Johnson/Mashed

Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and add 1 tablespoon of butter, the chopped onion, and the sliced mushrooms.

Step 3: Season and bake

seasoning vegetables in baking dish Erin Johnson/Mashed

Season with salt, pepper, and herbs de Provence and then bake for 10 minutes.

Step 4: Make honey mustard sauce

honey and mustard in bowls Erin Johnson/Mashed

While the vegetables are cooking, mix together the mustard and honey.

Step 5: Coat fish

honey mustard coated salmon fillets Erin Johnson/Mashed

Spread the honey mustard over the salmon and refrigerate.

Step 6: Add orzo and stock

pouring stock into orzo bake Erin Johnson/Mashed

Remove the baking dish from the oven and add the orzo and chicken stock. Bake for 10 minutes.

Step 7: Make pretzel panko mixture

pretzel crumb and panko bowls Erin Johnson/Mashed

Meanwhile, combine the pretzels and panko. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and then add to the pretzel mixture, stirring until well combined.

Step 8: Add cream

pouring cream into vegetable orzo Erin Johnson/Mashed

Remove the baking dish from the oven and add the heavy cream. Stir well.

Step 9: Place salmon on top

salmon fillets on orzo bake Erin Johnson/Mashed

Place the salmon fillets in the baking dish.

Step 10: Coat the fish

spooning crumb topping on salmon Erin Johnson/Mashed

Spoon the pretzel mixture over the salmon, creating a mound.

Step 11: Bake and serve

orzo bowl with crumbed salmon Erin Johnson/Mashed

Bake for 15 minutes and then serve warm.

How should you store and reheat leftover salmon and orzo bake?

honey mustard salmon orzo dish Erin Johnson/Mashed

If you end up with leftovers, transfer the orzo and salmon to a container and let the contents cool completely before sealing it shut. Avoid trapping heat inside or else the condensation will soften the pretzel topping. Johnson advises, "This keeps in the fridge for up to 2 days." 

As for heating leftovers, the goal is to revive the topping to its former crunchy glory. For this reason, Johnnon instructs, "Reheat in the air fryer to preserve some of the crunch from the pretzel topping." If you haven't yet jumped on the air fryer bandwagon, she suggests opting for the oven. Just transfer the contents into an oven-safe dish and reheat until everything is warmed through. Err on the side of caution and take the food out when it's just warm to avoid drying out the salmon entirely. "You could use a microwave, but it will cause the pretzel crust to be soggy," she notes.

How else can you serve the orzo?

honey mustard salmon orzo bowl Erin Johnson/Mashed

When you find a flavorful grain dish, it's natural to want to start serving it with everything. Johnson agrees and shares, "This orzo is one of my absolute favorite recipes and can be used with a variety of dishes. Once you make it, you'll want to add it to your dinner rotation." She describes, "The flavor and creaminess of this orzo is incredible and the preparation in the oven makes it simple to prepare." Unlike other grains that need to be watched or regularly stirred on the stovetop, it comes together with very little effort.

This creamy mushroom orzo works well with bold flavors like honey mustard salmon and a crunchy pretzel topping since the ingredients are mild and easy to complement. However, it would pair just as well with plain salmon fillets or another type of fish. "I like to make this to pair with rotisserie chicken but it goes well with almost anything," Johnson comments. You don't have to choose a meat protein either; add a scoop of orzo to beans or grilled tofu for a complete meal.

