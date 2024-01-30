Starbucks' Valentine's Day Menu Doesn't Skimp On Chocolate

This year, Starbucks will be embracing the Valentine's Day spirit with some new chocolate-infused offerings. According to a press release shared with Mashed, the international coffee chain is offering two new drink creations for the holiday, known as the "Love at First Sip" duo. The drinks will be available at all U.S. Starbucks locations starting January 30 and can be ordered via the Starbucks app. From the drink descriptions alone, it's clear the goal this year was to satisfy the chocolate lovers.

First, Starbucks is adding to its popular line of Frappuccinos with its new Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème drink. This Valentine's Frappuccino treat is made from ice, milk, strawberry puree, and java chips, and it's topped with an additional layer of strawberry puree and whipped cream. The coffee chain aims to keep the sweet innovations coming with another new cold drink for those looking to sweeten up their Valentine's celebration: the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew. This iced beverage starts, of course, with cold brew and is sweetened with hazelnut syrup. It's then topped with chocolate cream cold foam and a chocolate cookie crumble topping.