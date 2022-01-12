Starbucks Fans Need To Know About This Valentine's Day Frappuccino

Aside from October, the month of February is the best of the year for anyone with a sweet tooth. When in doubt, skip the V-Day flowers and go straight for the seasonal goodies. If you are looking to make a friend or loved one feel extra special this year, you can also mix things up by gifting them with a Valentine's Day Frappuccino. While you won't find this icy beverage among the other popular frozen drinks the chain offers, it is on the secret menu, as noted by Taste of Home. You just need to know how to order it.

First and foremost, start off by asking for a Strawberry Frappuccino. Kindly ask the barista to replace the traditional milk that is typically used in this fruity frappe for sweet cream or heavy whipping cream. This will make your refreshing drink both thicker and sweeter, says the article. Then request a drizzle of chocolate sauce to be added before they add in the whipped cream and on top of it, so that the chocolate flavoring really infuses into your beverage. Lastly, for the perfect festive finish, ask for some of their dried strawberries on top. And, voila! Keep in mind that this drink will cost more than the original Strawberry Frappuccino due to the added and substituted ingredients.

If the flavors of this Frappuccino don't strike your fancy, Starbucks has other Valentine's Day-themed drinks on the secret menu, including the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Frappuccino and the Pink Starburst Frappuccino (via StarbucksSecretMenu.net).