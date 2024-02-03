What's The Best Kind Of Dairy To Use For Lasagna?

When you make lasagna from scratch, each ingredient plays a crucial role in achieving the perfect balance of flavors and textures. Choosing the right type of cheese is arguably one of the most critical aspects of whipping up a deliciously authentic lasagna experience. Mashed spoke with cookbook author and content creator Danny Freeman, known for his colorful, intricate pasta designs, about the significance of selecting the appropriate cheese to elevate the dish.

Freeman points out the regional variations in lasagna preparation, shedding light on the distinctive styles originating from Italy and Italian-American communities. For instance, traditional Bolognese lasagna calls for béchamel sauce — a luxurious concoction of butter, flour, and milk. The white sauce imparts a pleasantly sweet creaminess that contrasts with the robustness of the meat, tomatoes, and herbs.

On the other hand, many Italian-American lasagna recipes use ricotta instead of béchamel, according to Freeman. To fully maximize the flavor of ricotta, which sports a naturally fluffy character, he incorporates parmesan, basil, garlic, or pepper into the mixture. This infuses a nuanced luxury that complements the overall composition.