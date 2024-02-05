What Makes Philly Fluff Cake Special?

The Philly fluff cake is named after its special ingredient, Philadelphia cream cheese. What sets it apart is the inclusion of three fats: cream cheese, butter, and shortening. The combination creates a dessert that's not only lighter and fluffier than a pound cake but also denser and moister than an angel food cake. Thanks to the cream cheese, it also has a tangy flavor.

The dessert was invented by Harry Zipes, who created it after adding cream cheese to a pound cake recipe. Zipes' Philly fluff also included a chocolate swirl, but not every version does. If you've never heard of this cake, then you may not have visited the parts of New York, New Jersey, or the Italian bakeries in the Northeast where the dessert gained popularity.

If you can't find the Philly fluff in your area, you can always bake one. Sure, you could opt for other delicious cakes that are incredibly simple to make and already better-known, such as sponge or pound cakes, but it can be rewarding to go in an unexpected direction. If you're interested in making something unique with elements of both desserts, then the Philly fluff cake is what you're looking for.