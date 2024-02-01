The Most Unhealthy Chicken Sandwiches You'll Find At 16 Major Restaurant Chains

Indulging in a crispy, succulent chicken sandwich is not only a pleasure but an act many of us have convinced ourselves is the healthier option over a burger. However, it's time to confront the cold, hard truth: Not all chicken sandwiches are created equal, especially when it comes to nutritional value. Mashed has delved into the menus of popular restaurant chains to uncover the most nutritionally dubious chicken sandwiches that you might want to think twice before ordering. This isn't about shaming anyone's favorite fast-food joint or date night spot; it's about shedding light on choices that might be more impactful than many diners realize.

And although everyone's nutritional needs vary, there are some aspects of the sandwiches on our list (such as overall calorie count, sodium content, and an uneven balance of carbohydrates and protein) that make these sandwiches less healthy than others. We'll explain more about how we picked the least healthy sandwiches at the end of the article. Knowledge is power — this can help you make the right choice for your lifestyle.