The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches Of All Time, According To Mashed Staff

Ahhh, the glorious chicken sandwich. Fried, grilled, baked, chopped, slathered in sauce, couched between butter brioche buns, or naked as the day it arrived in the kitchen, chicken sandwiches are some of the most diverse items in the fast food world. But, the current variety available to the average QSR frequenter wasn't always so plentiful.

The general uptick in these sandwiches can be attributed to, in large part, the infamous chicken sandwich wars of 2019 – 2022. Sparked by a social media furor between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, the conflict reportedly injected a 38% increase in Popeye's sales during the early skirmishes. Naturally, everyone else wanted in.

Let us be clear: War is wrong, war is bad. But, sometimes good things emerge out of rough times and we think it's safe to say the fast food landscape is much better off with the plethora of chicken sandwiches now being handed through drive-thru windows. From the Chick-fil-A Original, through to Church's Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich, and Popeyes' Blackened Chicken sandwich, we at Mashed have decided to lay down — once and for all — the best fast food chicken sandwiches of all time.