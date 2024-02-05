Win MVP Of Your Super Bowl Party With Hamburger Sliders
No matter which team you're rooting for, as the Super Bowl approaches you have to start thinking about the best snacks, appetizers, and easy dishes to eat while watching the game. Between the length of the actual game, the commercials, and the half-time show, the event can be very time-consuming. Pigs in a blanket, nachos, and chicken wings are all traditional favorites, but to win everyone over at your Super Bowl party, hamburger sliders are the way to go.
Recipe developer Stephanie Rapone came up with an oven-baked hamburger slider recipe that may become one of your favorite party go-to's. "This recipe is great when we just want to have a 'snack dinner' or for game day food," Rapone said. Sure, they take a bit more time to put together than wings, but the result is a Super Bowl-worthy snack that is just the right amount of food to satisfy your hunger but not make you feel too full to jump off the couch when your team scores a touchdown. We know you could always go to White Castle and pick up a bag of sliders, but why bother when it's so easy (and affordable) to make your own?
Save time by cooking one large hamburger patty
One of the best parts of Stephanie Rapone's slider recipe is the fact that you probably already have most of the ingredients in your cupboard or refrigerator. Salt and pepper are most likely in the kitchen or already on the table, and garlic and onion powder are part of so many recipes that you'll likely find those on your spice rack. Ketchup, mayonnaise, and butter? In the fridge. It's even credible that the brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce are in your kitchen, also. That leaves an onion, ground beef, and slider buns as the main items to buy at the store.
Unlike fried chicken or meatball slider varieties, you can save time with hamburger sliders by cooking the entire slab of meat at once. When it's ready, place the bottoms of the rolls in a pan, spread your sauce on the meat, and place the remaining roll halves on top. Simply use a knife to divide the sliders when they're finished baking, and serve any remaining sauce on the side for guests.
You could buy any kind of slider buns, or if you have time, make some of the fluffiest slider buns you've ever eaten. Rapone recommends Hawaiian rolls, which are soft and cushiony, and provide a welcome sweet contrast to the sharper, savory notes of the onion, Worcestershire sauce, and other ingredients.