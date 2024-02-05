Win MVP Of Your Super Bowl Party With Hamburger Sliders

No matter which team you're rooting for, as the Super Bowl approaches you have to start thinking about the best snacks, appetizers, and easy dishes to eat while watching the game. Between the length of the actual game, the commercials, and the half-time show, the event can be very time-consuming. Pigs in a blanket, nachos, and chicken wings are all traditional favorites, but to win everyone over at your Super Bowl party, hamburger sliders are the way to go.

Recipe developer Stephanie Rapone came up with an oven-baked hamburger slider recipe that may become one of your favorite party go-to's. "This recipe is great when we just want to have a 'snack dinner' or for game day food," Rapone said. Sure, they take a bit more time to put together than wings, but the result is a Super Bowl-worthy snack that is just the right amount of food to satisfy your hunger but not make you feel too full to jump off the couch when your team scores a touchdown. We know you could always go to White Castle and pick up a bag of sliders, but why bother when it's so easy (and affordable) to make your own?