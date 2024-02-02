Booza: The Stretchy Ice Cream From The Middle East

Playing with your food isn't usually a good look in public, but when you're eating stretchy ice cream, how can you not? The unique frozen dessert known as booza uses a technique that's been passed down for 500 years. Booza is an Arabic word for ice cream, which originated in the Middle East, specifically throughout Asia's Eastern Mediterranean region. Countries like Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, and Israel all prefer this type of taffy-like ice cream, and it's only recently made its way to the States.

Family-run booza shops have been appearing in cities like Houston, New York City, and Columbus, attracting curious ice cream lovers and gaining a wider reputation via social media. Despite looking like a melty pull of mozzarella, this elastic Middle Eastern food doesn't maintain its Play-Doh texture when eaten. It's just as creamy and flavorful as any ice cream, and it's usually sprinkled with a salty pistachio topping.

Instead of being churned to remove air, booza is pounded with a wooden mallet and stretched repeatedly. It also melts much slower than regular ice cream, and it's all thanks to two very special ingredients: salep and mastic.