Aldi's Mint Chocolate Irish Cream Returns In Time For St. Patrick's Day

Fans of Aldi's mint chocolate-flavored Irish cream are certainly feeling the luck of the Irish right now, as the store has announced that the item will be returning to shelves just in time for Saint Patrick's Day. Much as it did with its strawberry variety, starting February 28, the chain will restock the beverage in honor of the March holiday. No stranger to bringing back a well-loved product for the sake of holiday celebration, Aldi is getting in on the Saint Patrick's Day fun this year by bringing back Connelly's Mint Chocolate Country Cream.

At an affordable $8.99 per 750-milliliter bottle, this Irish cream probably won't break the bank. The smooth texture, balanced sweetness, and hint of mint may well appeal to a wide range of palates. Beyond sipping Connelly's straight or over ice (what's Saint Patrick's Day without a little swig of something?) this drink lends itself well to creative culinary applications.