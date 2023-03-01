Aldi's Saint Patrick's Day Ice Cream Has Returned Just In Time

Who doesn't want a little luck of the Irish on Saint Patrick's Day? For those in the 21 and over crowd, St Patrick's Day may mean celebrating with an Irish car bomb or some green beer. Before engaging in any drinking, it's a good idea to fill your belly with a hearty meal. Corned beef, cabbage, and shepherd's pie are classics that will keep you warm and full from morning till night. When it comes to dessert, Irish soda bread is a classic non-yeasted sweet bread that can be enjoyed after dinner, or with a cup of tea at breakfast. If you're looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the sweetest way possible, the dessert options are almost endless and include more than bread or puddings.

Companies have capitalized on St. Patrick's Day, unleashing themed products to celebrate the holiday. Even non-traditional Irish foods have been marketed to embrace the colors, flavors, and spirit of the holiday. For example, ice cream giant Ben & Jerry's delighted fans when it released its Irish-themed pint, the Dublin Mudslide, an ice cream made with real Irish cream and chocolate fudge. Grocery chain Aldi also has plenty of St. Patrick's Day food and merchandise. Peruse the sweets aisle and you'll find Irish cream cheesecake, Irish cheeses, and a selection of punnily-named ice creams.