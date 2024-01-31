Mtn Dew Teases Parks And Rec Reunion With Super Bowl 2024 Ad

Fans of MTN DEW Baja Blast, take note: The formerly exclusive-to-Taco-Bell flavor will now be widely available to consumers everywhere. As teased earlier in the year, MTN DEW is running its first Super Bowl spot for the flavor in 2024, and it's assembled a few familiar faces for the ad. First off, fans of the hit NBC series "Parks and Recreation" will be happy to see Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate on the long-running series, as the official face of the brand, per a statement shared with Mashed. The company made two teaser ads to stoke interest in the official spot; in the first, Plaza deadpans a response to receiving a gift, and in the second, she spars with a reptilian costar. But what's the big reveal?

The company explained, "In the spot, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST and Aubrey Plaza will show fans that having a blast can be as simple as enjoying a refreshing MTN DEW BAJA BLAST anytime, anywhere." The commercial, which will air at some point during the first quarter of the Big Game, doesn't just boast one essential member of the Pawnee Parks Department. MTN DEW has teased that the spot will reunite Plaza with a former cast member from the show. Nick Offerman, who played the gruff but lovable Ron Swanson on "Parks and Recreation," will star alongside Plaza in the new campaign.