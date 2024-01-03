Taco Bell And Baja Blast Celebrate 20 Years With First Super Bowl Commercial
It's the 20th anniversary (Bajaversary?) of the debut of the Taco Bell fan-favorite soda Baja Blast, and you better believe that the fast-food giant and Mountain Dew are pulling out all the stops to commemorate the event. While giveaways and promotions are expected, Mountain Dew and Taco Bell are taking things a step further with their first-ever Super Bowl commercial. To say this is one expensive celebration is a bit of an understatement. The cost of a 30-second ad during Super Bowl LVII was $7 million.
While this may be the first Super Bowl commercial for Baja Blast, it's not the first for Taco Bell or Mountain Dew. Mountain Dew's last Super Bowl commercial was a 2021 spot featuring pro wrestler/actor John Cena promoting Mountain Dew's Major Melon. Debuting in 2022, Taco Bell's last Super Bowl commercial, which also served as a promotion for Baja Blast, featured recording artist Doja Cat.
What will the new ad entail? We don't know all the details yet, but Mtn Dew informed Mashed it will be 30 seconds long. Considering a big part of this celebration centers on Baja Blast finally being available to buy in stores on a year-round basis, there's a good chance that will be a key element of the commercial.
Earned coins will buy you limited-edition items
Coinciding with the exciting new Super Bowl ad, consumers have the opportunity to earn coins with the purchase of either Baja Blast or Baja Blast Zero Sugar at participating Taco Bell locations and in stores. To redeem coins, head to www.bajablast.com. Aside from using the coins to purchase food, like the 2 Taco Bell Build Your Own Cravings Boxes for 8,500 coins, fans can buy windshield shades, socks, and even a Boogie Board. The rarest item is a Mtn Dew Baja Blast Surfer Hoodie for 50,000 coins. While there are over 20,000 Mtn Dew Baja Blast shoe charms available, there are only 48 Hoodies.
Fans can also use their coins to enter one of six sweepstakes from now to June 15. For ten coins, you can enter to win January's sweepstakes, of which the winner will receive an electric bike bundle. To earn entries, you must register for an account through the Baja Blast website and scan any available product. Besides Baja Blast sodas, Baja Laguna Lemonade, Baja Point Break Punch, Doritos Baja Fiery Mango XXL, Doritos Baja Fiery Mango XXVL, Doritos Baja Fiery Mango Club M&M, and Doritos Baja Fiery Mango Club Flex can also be scanned. Too lazy to scan? Mountain Dew thought of you, too. Send a 3x5-inch index card with your name, address, date of birth, and email address to Mtn Dew 20th Bajaversary Promotion, PO Box 90130, Nashville, TN 37209.
Although the details of Taco Bell and Baja Blast's upcoming Super Bowl ad remain shrouded in mystery (at least for now), these contests and promotions offer more than enough excitement to keep fans engaged until the big game. Will these sweepstakes figure into the commercial? Will it focus on a big celebrity? We'll have to wait and see.