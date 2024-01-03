Taco Bell And Baja Blast Celebrate 20 Years With First Super Bowl Commercial

It's the 20th anniversary (Bajaversary?) of the debut of the Taco Bell fan-favorite soda Baja Blast, and you better believe that the fast-food giant and Mountain Dew are pulling out all the stops to commemorate the event. While giveaways and promotions are expected, Mountain Dew and Taco Bell are taking things a step further with their first-ever Super Bowl commercial. To say this is one expensive celebration is a bit of an understatement. The cost of a 30-second ad during Super Bowl LVII was $7 million.

While this may be the first Super Bowl commercial for Baja Blast, it's not the first for Taco Bell or Mountain Dew. Mountain Dew's last Super Bowl commercial was a 2021 spot featuring pro wrestler/actor John Cena promoting Mountain Dew's Major Melon. Debuting in 2022, Taco Bell's last Super Bowl commercial, which also served as a promotion for Baja Blast, featured recording artist Doja Cat.

What will the new ad entail? We don't know all the details yet, but Mtn Dew informed Mashed it will be 30 seconds long. Considering a big part of this celebration centers on Baja Blast finally being available to buy in stores on a year-round basis, there's a good chance that will be a key element of the commercial.