Etiquette Rules You Should Always Follow At A Brazilian Steakhouse

Brazilian steakhouses promise a unique dining journey. These paragons of meat are a dream restaurant for steak lovers, especially for fans of grilled meat. Prime cuts of mainly beef are grilled over hot coals and served rodizio style. This entails a rotation of chargrilled hunks of meat on huge skewers paraded around the restaurant dining room. Diners simply choose which piece they like the look of and the server carves a slice right then and there at the table. The sight, aromas, and sense of theater create an unparalleled atmosphere and culinary adventure that has to be tried to be fully appreciated.

There's no need to stand on ceremony when dining at a churrascaria. Some are high-end, however, even those eateries often don't expect patrons to be suited and booted in formal evening attire. Beyond the dress code, the main aim of eating out in this manner is to enjoy your meal. To make the most of what inevitably will turn into a fabulous feast, it's best if you know some guidelines to follow. If you've never dined rodizio-style, read through the etiquette rules you should always follow at a Brazilian steakhouse. They don't simply focus on polite behavior for the sake of it, but act as a prompt so you can get the full benefit of what is to come. From selecting the best Brazilian steakhouse meats to knowing how to handle each slice, there's more to this meat fest than meets the eye.